Hitting it with the big leagues: Photos from Bathurst Golf Club luncheon

TEEING off with some of the best female golfing talent in the world isn't a chance that comes by very often, but on Wednesday, March 6, that's exactly what happened.
The Women's NSW Open Qualifier Pro-Am was held at the Bathurst Golf Club, where locals and visitors from around the district were teamed up with professional golfers to play a round of the course.
Sixty-three players from around the region attended the event, which also included players from around Australia and 10 international entrants.
The quartet of Cristine Peachman, Kim Flynn, Carole Burton and Women's Professional Golfers' Association (WPGA) member Laura Hoskin winning the day after firing 104 points in what was a Texas Scramble format.
And it was all fun and games for those involved, especially the WPGA members, who had the opportunity to get in some practice shots before the main qualifier event teed off on Thursday, March 7.
Following the golfing portion of the event, a formal lunch was held from the club, where Bathurst Mayor Jess Jennings was in attendance, along with Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some pictures of the pros and other players following their morning on the course.
