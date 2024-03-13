Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Hitting it with the big leagues: Photos from Bathurst Golf Club luncheon

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
March 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TEEING off with some of the best female golfing talent in the world isn't a chance that comes by very often, but on Wednesday, March 6, that's exactly what happened.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.