Scratching the surface: This is why there was an exploration dig as part of park project

THE city's colonial history has added an element to a construction project underway at Bicentennial Park.
A new public amenities block - which will include a "Changing Places" facility for those with complex disabilities - is being built in the park, which will be linked to William Street via a new path.
It will be the first permanent Changing Places facility in Bathurst, which makes it a bit of a "groundbreaking project", according to Wayne Lockie of Tablelands Builders.
On that subject, though, he said Tablelands Builders had been proceeding with caution when it came to the new path to William Street due to the history of that part of the city, where a commissary (a store for provisions) is thought to have once stood.
"We've had an archaeological exploration dig because the corner of Charlotte Street and William Street is potentially classed as a state significant heritage site," he said.
"So, on that, the archaeologist was a little bit unsure as to whether he had found something, so then he came back further just to check to see what the nature of the ground was, which was the same [as in other parts].
"So he doesn't think there's anything that we'll have to notify NSW Heritage [about] and liaise with them as to our next move."
Tablelands Builders has been told the "actual footings of the building [the commissary] are under William Street, but the significance of the site does continue on into the corner of this lot [William and Charlotte]", Mr Lockie said.
A ground-penetrating radar was used in Charlotte Street and the lower end of William Street back in 2019 in a search for evidence of the city's colonial past, including the female factory that was in the precinct.
Dr Louise Steding - a forensic archaeologist and criminologist from Camden - operated the radar, watched on by members of the Bathurst Family History Group.
The late Dr Rob McLachlan said at the time that members of the group were "looking for footings and brick floors of some of the earliest buildings that were here, dating back to the government settlement that was in this precinct".
ONCE complete, the new amenities block in Bicentennial Park will include improved male and female toilets, an accessible toilet/parents' room and the Changing Places adult change facility (including a toilet, shower, adult changing table and overhead crane to meet special accessibility needs), council says.
Two accessible parking spaces will be established on William Street as part of the project, linked to the Changing Places facility by the new path.
Irrigation at the amenities block site was relocated first, the existing toilet block has been demolished and the new block will soon be rising from the ground.
Council is working on a timeline of early to mid-September for the completion of the project, weather-permitting.
Mayor Jess Jennings said it was a "great step forward for Bathurst".
"It puts us on the map for being able to accommodate people with all sorts of needs and to have them have dignity when they come and visit," he said.
"Whether they're having a holiday or visiting friends, we can cater for all the needs that are out there."
He said Bathurst has a temporary Changing Places facility that moves around, but "to have a permanent fixture here is excellent and people will always know where to find a Changing Places facility".
Mr Lockie said "concrete and brickwork and all the stages of internal fitout" will follow the demolition of the old toilet block.
"It's a really, really good community project initiated by council, so we're happy to be involved," he said.
Council previously looked at a number of locations in the city, including Hector Park and the art gallery, to decide on the best place for the project.
The cost of the project is $727,669, according to council.
