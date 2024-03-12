Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wonderful women at the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club Changeover Luncheon

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 12 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Ladies Probus Club hosted its Annual Changeover Luncheon on Thursday, March 7, from the Bathurst RSL Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.