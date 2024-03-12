Wonderful women at the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club Changeover Luncheon

THE Bathurst Ladies Probus Club hosted its Annual Changeover Luncheon on Thursday, March 7, from the Bathurst RSL Club.
Approximately 55 members of the Probus Club attended the luncheon, with a few important visitors from other clubs in town.
The event was to celebrate the past 12 months, as well as highlighting all the important upcoming events for the ladies involved.
Some of the important milestones from 2023 - 2024 included the coronation of King Charles III, which was celebrated by the club by donning pearls, diamonds and tiaras to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event.
These presentations were made by Probus Club president Liz Mendes, who will be returning as president for 2024.
On the menu for the day was grilled barramundi with a side salad, alternating with lemon and thyme marinated lamb cutlets with a mint jus.
A Western Advocate representative attended the luncheon, and snapped some photos of the lovely ladies at the event.
