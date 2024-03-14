Game, set, photos: Eglinton Tennis Club love the sweet taste of victory

THE team from the Northbridge Tennis Club travelled all the way from Sydney to Eglinton on Saturday, March 2, for the annual City verses Country Cup challenge.
After Eglinton claimed the 2023 cup challenge, despite being underdogs in the competition, it was game on for the 2024 edition.
And Northbridge didn't know what hit them.
In the biggest win in the history of the event, the Eglinton Tennis Club (the country side) claimed victory over their city counterparts.
And to make the victory even sweeter, they were able to do it on their home court, the Eglinton Tennis Complex.
To celebrate their victory, members of the Eglinton club headed to the home of Jason and Bailey Honeyman in Kelso, for the aftermath dinner.
At the dinner, the players let their hair down, and regaled each other with tales from the impressive event.
In the words of the captain coach of the Eglinton side, John Bullock, it was "a sweet victory for the boys from the bush."
