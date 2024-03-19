Man made slitting-the-throat gesture, issued threats in service station

A MAN has been told by a magistrate that it is lucky stupidity doesn't carry a jail sentence as he was given what was described as his last opportunity to stay out of prison.
Joshua Simpson, 43, of Violet Street, South Bathurst, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on March 4, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to:
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling South Bathurst on July 23, 2023 at about 11pm when they saw a grey Kia travelling along Bant Street.
The car was stopped and police said they asked Simpson - who was behind the wheel - for his licence.
"It's going to come up as suspended, but I am trying to get it sorted with the RMS," Simpson said, according to police.
Checks confirmed that Simpson was banned from driving on July 18.
On a separate occasion, police were patrolling the Bathurst CBD at about 9.15pm on August 30 when they said they saw Simpson driving along Bentinck Street.
After doing a quick search, police established Simpson was the registered owner and had a suspended licence.
The court heard Simpson was stopped by police on Lambert Street and was asked for his details.
As police were confirming his driving ban, they say a female passenger got out of the car and dropped a small bag of white crystal powder.
The woman was searched and found with $500 and an "ice" pipe, which police said she claimed wasn't hers.
Both the woman and Simpson were arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police said Simpson claimed to own the drugs and ice pipe.
On another occasion, on September 10, Simpson was driving a Toyota Prado west along the Mid Western Highway at Mandurama at about 8.50am when he was stopped for a breath test.
Police said Simpson got out of the vehicle and admitted that he didn't have a licence because it was suspended.
A check in the police system showed his licence had been suspended from July 18 until October 17 for demerit points.
ON a separate occasion, on October 29, Simpson contacted a person over Facebook Messenger and said: "Listen here dog ... you touch [person] now im gonna touch you ... wassup big man".
Simpson then gave his address, but the victim didn't respond.
While the victim was working at a service station in Bathurst on November 13, police said Simpson went inside and began to swear and shout at the man.
"You dog ... I'm going to punch you ... I'm going to kill you," Simpson said, according to police.
Simpson held his fists in a fight position before he left the store and knocked food from shelves.
He returned 30 minutes later and, police said, made a slitting-the-throat gesture as he walked past.
Police documents say the victim went to Bathurst Police Station and gave police screenshots of the messages as well as a copy of CCTV footage.
Police then found the intimidation had put Simpson in breach of an AVO.
He was arrested on November 14.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Isabella Strapp told the court her client attributed his actions to "his stupidity and acknowledges he shouldn't have done it".
"You can't send people to jail for stupidity otherwise they would be full," Magistrate Alex Mijovich said.
Mr Mijovich warned Simpson that he would likely return to court if he didn't address his drug problem, after offering him his last opportunity to stay out of jail.
Simpson was placed on a community correction order for 12 months and fined $2700.
He was also banned from driving for one year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.