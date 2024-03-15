'Gossip for good': sharing stories to inspire change - the message from IWD

CELEBRATING women and inspiring them to share their stories was the message at the International Women's Day (IWD) event at Cafe Viva.
The Bathurst VIEW Club partnered with Vivability and Café Viva for the IWD event, with this year's theme being 'Inspire Inclusion'.
And, guest speaker Rachael Brooking did just that, as she spoke about her story with Huntington's disease and encouraged other women not to be nervous to share their stories too.
"It's always a good opportunity to tell my story, I tell it every chance I can get to get that awareness out there about Huntington's disease," Ms Brooking said.
"I think it's really important for women to do what we do best and chitter-chatter, gossip in a good way for good in sharing whatever it is we want to promote.
"I think we all inspire people as much as other people inspire us. We have to remember that as women."
While Ms Brooking lives in Orange, her brother lives in Bathurst in the care of Vivability.
So, being a disability advocate throughout the Central West, she jumped at the opportunity to attend the IWD event at Cafe Viva and share her story.
Ms Brooking said sharing stories is the best way to inspire others and create change, and she encourages anyone with an important message to share it with the world.
"For women, don't be afraid to tell your stories and inspire others," she said.
"Because the more we can inspire others to tell their stories the more awareness we're going to create.
"And when we create awareness other opportunities come up. We get more funding, we get more noticed in the community, we get moved up the list."
A Western Advocate representative attended the IWD event and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.