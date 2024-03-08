Trapped man released after two-car crash east of Bathurst, highway diversions in place

6.20PM UPDATE
A MAN who was trapped after a two-vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst has been released by emergency services.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man, in his late teens, is likely to be taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.
The spokesperson said the man was the only one of the three patients being treated by paramedics to be trapped after the crash.
Of the other two patients, a female in her late teens is likely to be transported to Bathurst Hospital by road and a man in his 20s, who was in the other vehicle, is also likely to be taken to hospital by road, both for further observation.
The incident happened at the intersection of Sunny Corner Road and the Great Western Highway at Kirkconnell.
The highway has been closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
Motorists are being sent via Sunny Corner Road, Bobs Creek Road and then Sunny Corner Road again.
The detour is in place for each direction of traffic and is suitable for all vehicles.
EARLIER
MULTIPLE paramedics are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics are assessing three patients and the ambulance rescue helicopter has landed at the location.
The spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash, at the intersection of the Great Western Highway and Sunny Corner Road at Kirkconnell, just after 5pm on Friday, March 8.
Live Traffic is reporting that the highway is closed in both directions and motorists are asked to use an alternative route.
