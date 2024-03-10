Comeback kings: Hawks aim to repeat history following knockout title

IN 2014 Orange Hawks under 18s coach Jared Brodrick watched his dominant squad take out the Bathurst Panthers Knockout and go on to complete a premiership-winning season.
Ten years down the line he's completed the first half of that scenario again.
Brodrick's 18s took the spoils in Saturday's latest edition of the knockout competition at Carrington Park on Saturday with a 12-6 victory over St Pat's in the final.
The defending Tom Nelson Under 18s premiership-winning side came from behind to take down the Saints, getting revenge for their 12-10 loss against the Bathurst club from the group stage.
Brodrick was reminded of the Hawks' 2014 knockout triumph recently and said it was great to see a new team repeat that glory a decade later.
"It was great to see that memory come up during the week. That was a very special team, plus the one that came after it in 2015," he said.
"We've got a great crop coming through, especially with the Bloomfield kids coming up. The youth at Hawks is on a good path.
"They've been doing such a good job at Bloomfield. We're investing in those juniors and should be propping up Hawks for a long time to come."
With players coming up from the champion Bloomfield 16s Group 10 side it sets the Hawks up for another big year.
For that reason Brodrick believes the team can maintain their high standard from 2023.
"We've got an exciting group this year. Obviously we won the 18s last year, but our 16s won their comp as well," he said.
"We've still got plenty to work on but we teamed up with the 16s coaches - Phil Mooney and Wayne Porter - and we're now coaching this group together.
"We do have high expectations for this team. We've been getting stuck in at training and we've got a couple of trial games up our sleeve. It's all shaping up pretty well so far."
Given the talent currently on hand in Hawks' junior ranks there were plenty of players taking part in this year's Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) and Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) competitions.
The Laurie Daley Cup team's season came to an end on the previous weekend and Brodrick was happy to give those players a rest for the knockout after their busy campaign.
Thankfully, a couple of players still came prepared to still play.
"We had quite a few guys make the Rams squad this year. They'd just finished up but we told those boys to sit out for the weekend," Brodrick said.
"We ended up being a bit short of numbers but luckily one of them brought their boots and another was able to get a pair as well so they helped fill in for the final and they got us over the line."
Lithgow Workies were the other team to take part in the under 18s competition and proved to be competitive against the finalists.
Workies went down 10-4 to the Hawks and lost 12-10 to St Pat's in the pool stage.
