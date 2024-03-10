Quality over quantity the goal for Autofest after record-breaking turnout

BECOMING so popular that organisers need to put a cap on numbers is not a bad position to be in.
But to maintain quality over quantity, Bathurst Autofest will have a few new rules and regulations starting next year, after such a successful, record-breaking festival in 2024.
Bathurst Autofest operations manager Les Adams was "ecstatic" with the turnout to this year's event, which included 819 car entries and a Saturday crowd size that was up by 2500 people.
And to ensure the annual festival balances both popularity and prestige, he's already made some notes of ways to improve in the years to come.
"You never stop trying to improve and make things better," Mr Adams said.
"We get so many return every year and they keep bringing more and more with them.
"But it's getting to the stage where we're going to have to start capping our entry numbers, because we don't want anyone sitting in queues all day getting frustrated because that ruins the experience."
While watching the event soar on its upward trajectory is exciting, Mr Adams said the focus is now going to be quality over quantity.
Making sure the festival features the best of the best cars for everyone to enjoy will be the priority.
And Mr Adams has already made three to four pages of notes on ways to continue improving Autofest in Bathurst.
"We don't want to be the biggest, we never want the biggest because bigger creates more problems," he said.
"We want to embrace the town, embrace the people, have quality cars, quality people and have a quality time."
And part of having quality time is by ensuring the event remains family friendly, which is an aspect of the popular motor sport festival that Mr Adams said is a little different to most.
But a very important aspect nonetheless.
"I think the highlight is there's so many families," he said.
"This event is alcohol-free, most of these styled events have alcohol but we don't want that. Our focus is family friendly."
Mr Adams couldn't be happier with how the two-day, two-night festival went, and he's ready to return to Bathurst next year for the 14th edition of the popular event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.