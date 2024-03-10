A lifetime of history dating back 400 years shared at Bathurst Arms Fair

IT MAY be almost 400 years old, but the 1627 Spanish pistol on display at the Bathurst Arms Fair was in mint condition for all to see.
Owned by Ukrainian collector Jozef Akselrud, the pistol was one of his many antique firearms on display at the annual show, featuring a range of new and used modern, vintage and antique firearms, accessories and militaria.
Growing up, Mr Akselrud fell in love with antique firearms through his father, who was a well-known restorer in Ukraine.
Together, the pair travelled to museums performing repairs and restoring a range of antiques, specialising in firearms.
Mr Akselrud brought his passion to Australian when he made the move 45 years ago, and he now has one of the country's biggest collections in his Melbourne home.
"My father was well known as a restorer, and still today I continue to work with museums and private collectors all around the world," he said.
Mr Akselrud made the trip from Melbourne to Bathurst, with his precious cargo aboard, especially for the Arms Fair that took place on March 9 and 10.
While he owns a range of antiques, most of his collection consists of firearms, featuring Persian, British, Italian, Spanish, French and Russian pieces.
The oldest being a Spanish pistol from the year 1627 that he restored to mint condition.
And with a great turnout at the annual Bathurst event, Mr Akselrud said the trip up was well-worth it.
"It's been great, a few private collectors have come in and brought some stuff for restoring as well," he said.
"I can say it was worth the trip, it's not easy but it's good."
Bathurst Arms Fair coordinator Ross Wood commended Mr Akselrud on his incredible collection, and said he couldn't have been happier with the event as a whole.
With keeping the interest in antique firearms alive being Mr Ross's main priority, seeing so many younger people attend was a big win.
"I've been in this for 45 years, so a lot of the people are basically old friends," he said.
"But the challenge for us is to move it into the future and drag the youth behind us to keep up the interest, because most of it is preserving Australian history."
