Goldminers' championship credentials on display during WJL's second round

SEVERAL Bathurst Goldminers teams have marked themselves as potential championship-callibre squads after their impressive outings at the weekend's Western Junior League second round.
With many Goldminers teams having the opportunity to showcase their skills on their home court at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium they didn't disappoint.
The under 14s girls made it seven straight wins to stay atop their pool, the 14s boys won three out of their four games to be second in division one and the 12s boys also sit second in their competition.
It was also a flawless weekend for the under 16s girls side, who went four from four to surge up to third on the ladder.
Goldminers' under 18s boys won all three of their games to hold a narrow advantage over the Lithgow Lazers in a great battle for the top of the table.
Under 18s boys coach Jess McGrath said her side put it all together across two days of excellent basketball.
"It all came together very nicely. We were really on this weekend. In the first round we only had the one loss but we were nowhere near as accurate with our shooting," she said.
"That improved a lot this round, which helped us majorly, and there was plenty of teamwork. The scoring was pretty even throughout and the boys were just on fire.
"All the boys on the team can score and they know how to do it. We're great across the eight players."
The team toughed out a 87-82 win over the Dubbo Rams, scored a 105-82 win against the Griffith Demons and were convincing 103-41 winners over the Orange Eagles.
"The first one against Dubbo was a good win for us. We knew they'd be tough. They'd lost to Lithgow in double extra overtime so they were always going to come out strongly," McGrath said.
"We stuck to our gameplan and even though it got close at points, as a coach, I never thought we were going to lose. We looked in control and calm.
"We've been playing a 2-3 zone on D, and we've got a couple of new boys in the side. For one of them it's his first year so we've been focusing on getting him up to speed with rep basketball, and a lot of the other boys already have a lot of experience.
"It's such a tight competition. Lithgow seems to be our nemesis but if we continue to improve I'm sure it's going to be a great fight between us, them and Dubbo at the end."
There were some impressive individual highlights across the weekend.
Cruz Fischbeck put on a shooting clinic in the Goldminers under 12s boys' big 94-9 win over Lithgow, shooting 42.
Cooper Crowe dropped 30 points on the Griffith Demons in a high-scoring 105-82 success, with two teammates - Jett Chaniotis and Theodore Sadler - scoring in the 20s.
Bathurst will once again play host to the next round of the Western Junior League across April 6-7.
Finals at Griffith will be held May 4 and 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.