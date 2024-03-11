Centre stage: Rivett returns to Panthers in a new role

HE wasn't expecting to take to the field this year for the Bathurst Panthers but Josh Rivett will be back for another season of Peter McDonald Premiership football - albeit in a different role.
Rivett took to the field for last Saturday's Bathurst Knockout with limited training time and away from his typical position at fullback.
He instead tested himself at centre, where he hasn't played since his junior days, and is expected to stay there when the Panthers begin the new season on April 20.
Rivett was originally planning to sit out a year of footy to embark on a country-wide holiday with his partner before factors forced the postponing of the trip for another 12 months.
"We were meant to go on a trip around Australia but we had a few setbacks so we'll wait another year. We'll still do a couple of trips every now and then ... but I'll be playing out the full year now," Rivett said.
Rivett has been to go to man at fullback for Panthers for several seasons but that's likely to change in 2024.
However, he doesn't mind the change and is looking forward to challenging himself.
"The different position felt a bit strange. I haven't been there since I was 16," he said.
"It was still good, but I've probably been training for only a bit over two weeks so I wasn't too fit.
"I think the centres is what we'll aim for. I'm more than happy to see young Dyl Miles stay at fullback. It's a lot less running.
"Once I get a bit fitter I'll feel up for it. I haven't been a part of the defensive line for years."
Panthers came into their home knockout on the hunt for a fourth straight title.
It was a mixed bag of results for the hosts as they took down Orange CYMS 28-16 but went down 28-6 to the Mudgee Dragons.
The Dragons would go on to comfortably beat St Pat's 32-12 in the decider.
Rivett said the standard from Mugdee showed where his team can improve ahead of the new season.
"I thought we played real good against Orange CYMS in the first half but we fell away a bit at the end," he said.
"Mudgee are just an unreal team though. They ended up just running away with it against us.
"I think we'll be alright once we get a full strength team and a bit of match fitness in us."
Panthers will open their season in the Bathurst NRL curtain raiser on April 20 against Lithgow Workies.
