'I love that each day is different': Nathan trades roof for new role

AN ACL injury set Bathurst region man Nathan Mullington on a different path in life - and he hasn't looked back.
The TAFE NSW apprentice, who is in his 30s, decided to take up a plumbing course after his injury made the specialised area of roof plumbing a challenge.
"I come from a family of trades: both my grandfather and father are plumbers, and my uncles are tradies," he said.
"Having my roof plumbing qualification gave me a great head-start in this course and I've been able to gain credits from that.
"I love that each day is different in plumbing, and the reward you feel when you show up to do a maintenance job, the clients can be quite distressed, so it's really satisfying to be able to use my skills to help them."
TAFE NSW highlighted Mr Mullington's story as it marked the recent World Plumbing Day, saying the growth in the industry meant there was an opportunity for mature-aged students and career-changers to consider taking up the trade.
NSW wants to build another 377,000 new homes in the next five years, so demand for plumbers is on the up, TAFE NSW says.
Mr Mullington said he was enjoying learning his trade.
"In the classroom we get more time than we might do on the job to go into detail about certain things and ask more questions, which then adds to our knowledge at work."
