Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Expect weeks of night work at Great Western Highway site

Updated March 11 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McManus Road intersection on the Great Western Highway at Kirkconnell in December 2023. Picture from Google Maps.
The McManus Road intersection on the Great Western Highway at Kirkconnell in December 2023. Picture from Google Maps.

SIX weeks of work is about to start on a section of the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.