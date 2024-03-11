Expect weeks of night work at Great Western Highway site

SIX weeks of work is about to start on a section of the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst.
Transport for NSW says the essential upgrade work will begin on Monday, March 11 and will be carried out at night between 6pm and 5am from Sunday to Friday.
It will include asphalting as part of the Kirkconnell Rehabilitation and McManus Road Safety Work, about 30 kilometres east of Bathurst.
Transport for NSW says lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours and motorists should allow up to five minutes of extra travel.
No work will take place over the Easter long weekend.
ELSEWHERE along the highway, Transport for NSW has reminded drivers about continuing changed traffic conditions for slope stabilisation and related pavement maintenance work opposite Fairy Bower Road at Mount Victoria.
Transport for NSW says work will continue between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
No work will be performed on Sunday or public holidays.
