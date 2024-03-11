Burn planned near Billywillinga, Wattle Flat likely to be next

AN upcoming controlled burn north-west of Bathurst will be used to protect properties, according to the Rural Fire Service.
The controlled burn, near Billywillinga, is planned to start at 10am on Saturday, March 23 and finish around 4.30pm on Sunday, March 24.
It will follow a hot start to March in which the Bathurst Airport weather station recorded maximums above 30 degrees four times out of the first eight days.
"This controlled burn will help protect properties and assets in the Billywillinga area and help firefighters to control any future bushfires," RFS Superintendent John Bennett said.
"It is an important part of our local Bushfire Risk Management Plan and there will be further controlled burns in the Wattle Flat area in the near future."
For a hazard reduction burn to be successful, the right wind and temperature conditions are required and ground fuels have to be sufficiently dry, the RFS says.
Those who will be in the vicinity of the Billywillinga controlled burn are advised to keep doors and windows closed, remove washing from clotheslines and make sure pets are kept in a protected area.
For further information, go to www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/bushfire/Pages/default.aspx
