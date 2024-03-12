We're turning our eyes to the future as we seek a creative vision | The arts

ARTS OutWest is 50 years old this year.
When we started brainstorming all the possible ways we could celebrate - and the art we could help make - we thought not just of the past but to the future.
Another 50 years into the future is a long way away, but the year 2050 is more in our grasp.
We started wondering what kind of art would be made in the future.
And if money, technology, time and all of that was no barrier, what wondrous things could be dreamed up?
And so we invite artists from the region to do just that: imagine that it's the year 2050 and it's the launch of the NSW Central West's region-wide new festival of arts and culture.
What does the future look like for the Central West NSW region? How has the world and the region changed and what role does art play in engineering our future?
The project is called VISION 20/50 an (im)possible festival.
We are calling on Central West NSW artists to imagine an artwork that could be made in the year 2050, in the NSW Central West, that speaks to a radically aspirational vision for a possible future for our region.
We are looking for artists with the capacity to imagine big, meaningful, impactful ideas for new art; people who can imagine an aspirational future for our region and the art in it.
Up to eight artists and their ideas will be selected for further development, working with an acclaimed futurist in a weekend residency.
At CSU, the artists and top photographers, film-makers and designers from the region will produce mock-ups and promotional materials (or whatever best showcases them - we'll have to wait and see!) for their (im)possible projects or artworks.
Sounds fun? Or you just want to know more?
Creative workshops will be held in March and April to help develop ideas for proposals.
These start tomorrow night with an online info session and then an in-person session next Monday in Bathurst.
Visit www.vision2050festival.com for more info or call us at Arts OutWest on (02) 6336 4657.
TAKING us back to the 20th century - and with much fun and flair - Jude Bowler's original show Stage Fright ein Kabarett is the character comedienne's droll homage to Marlene Dietrich.
Shows will be performed this Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm at Lithgow's Union Theatre and Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm at the Malachi Gilmore Hall, Oberon.
There will be special guest performers at each show.
Get tickets here.
A FEW hot tickets to grab:
Awkward: A dance show for anyone who has ever felt like the odd one out. Tuesday, March 19 at 2pm at BMEC.
Weaving workshop for parents and kids: Sunday, March 17 from 10am-11.30am at ArtClub Lithgow.
Dog Man: The Musical: Tuesday, March 19 at 6pm at Orange Civic Theatre.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
Arts OutWest is the regional arts development organisation for the NSW Central West.
