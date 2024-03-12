Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

We're turning our eyes to the future as we seek a creative vision | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
March 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arts OutWest's Kylie Shead launches VISION 20/50 an (im)possible festival; Jude Bowler in Stage Fright ein Kabarett.
Arts OutWest's Kylie Shead launches VISION 20/50 an (im)possible festival; Jude Bowler in Stage Fright ein Kabarett.

ARTS OutWest is 50 years old this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.