Data on Bathurst Hospital shows improvement, but Aubin still has questions

ARE more people really getting treated on time at Bathurst Hospital or is there a grey area in the data?
That's the question being asked by a Bathurst Regional councillor.
According to the figures just released for the period of October to December 2023, the number of emergency department presentations at Bathurst starting treatment within the recommended time was up 10.9 per cent when compared with the same period the previous year.
Councillor and Bathurst Health Services Action Group spokesman Warren Aubin, however, wants to know how those who present at Bathurst, but are then transferred to Orange, are reflected in the data.
According to the figures released by the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) on March 13, 2024, emergency departments (EDs) in the Western NSW Local Health District had an increased number of presentations in the last quarter of 2023, but still began treatment to more than 80 per cent of people within the recommended times.
But this wasn't quite the case for Bathurst.
While the number of people at Bathurst starting treatment within the recommended time increased by 10.9 per cent in October to December 2023 - when compared with the same period the previous year - there were 226 fewer people who presented to the ED.
And while Cr Aubin said he highly commends the medical staff for the work they do - with the hospital's time to start treatment percentage better than the state's average - he still has some questions.
"Are the number of presentations down because they're getting sent to Orange, so therefore they're being put on the Orange list?" he said.
"And is the wait time going to Orange as well? Or is the wait time in limbo? Where does it go?"
While it's unclear whether a patient presenting at one hospital and being told to go to another would be included in both sets of data, if that is the case, Cr Aubin wants to know if the time it takes to travel is included in any data set.
"Someone has presented to the [Bathurst] hospital and they're waiting, they're waiting to be seen, they're waiting to be treated, so where is that waiting time [during the transfer period] actually listed?"
The Bureau of Health Information defines treatment time as "the earliest time recorded when a healthcare professional provides medical care that is relevant to the patient's presenting problems".
According to Cr Aubin, the Bathurst community and the staff at the hospital deserve better.
He said patients who present at the Bathurst ED in pain or unwell shouldn't have to then be transferred elsewhere and the staff should have more resources available to them.
"I've always applauded the integrity of the medical staff at the hospital because they do what they have to do under intensely poor situations at times," Cr Aubin said.
"With a lack of staff and a lack of tools around them, they do an absolutely fantastic job.
"The Bathurst community is deserved more of a really good health service than what they're getting at the moment.
"We need more hands on deck and we need a bigger slice of the budget."
The data from the Bureau of Health Information report shows the city's time to start treatment statistics have been improving for the past year.
And while Bathurst is sitting a little under the average for the Western NSW district, it is consistently above the NSW average.
Western NSW Local Health District chief executive Mark Spittal said in a statement that he thanked staff for their "commitment and dedication to delivering high-quality care to communities throughout another busy period in October to December 2023"
He said the new BHI report showed the district had "improved across a range of key performance measures when compared with the same quarter in 2022, including time to start ED treatment".
During the final quarter of 2023, he said there were 53,608 attendances to the district's EDs, an increase of 3.4 per cent, or 1753 more attendances, compared with the same quarter in 2022.
He said more than eight in 10 patients (81.5 per cent) started their treatment on time, which was higher than the NSW average (68.3 per cent).
