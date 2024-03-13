Big smiles: Did we snap a photo of you enjoying the 2024 Autofest?

The 2024 Bathurst Autofest was record-breaking in every way possible.
With a record crowd size and number of entries, there was plenty of action on display at Mount Panorama over March 9 and 10.
And Western Advocate representatives were there to capture the smiling faces enjoying the event.
Bathurst Autofest operations manager Les Adams was "ecstatic" with the turnout to this year's event, which included 819 car entries and a Saturday crowd size that was up by 2500 people.
"You never stop trying to improve and make things better," Mr Adams said.
"We get so many return every year and they keep bringing more and more with them."
While watching the event soar on its upward trajectory is exciting, Mr Adams said the focus is now going to be quality over quantity.
Making sure the festival features the best of the best cars for everyone to enjoy will be the priority.
