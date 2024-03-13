It was a night to be inspired by our local aspiring ambassadors | Mayor's say

COUNCIL hosted the judging for the Young Woman Ambassador Competition last weekend.
It provides young women in the region with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and contributions to the community, learn important life skills and meet new people.
The competition is open to young women aged 18 to 25 and the initiative has been a springboard to great achievements for some of the participants.
Four young women were at the final judging on Saturday and will now wait for the announcement of the winner.
I wish all the entrants this year the best of luck.
I RECENTLY visited some work sites with the federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee to inspect almost $1 million in road and infrastructure updates thanks to the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund and Roads to Recovery Program.
Works commenced in late February to fully replace the road pavement on Duramana Road from Fraser Street heading north two kilometres.
Works also involve a new bitumen seal and drainage improvements. The project is expected to be completed in early April.
Funding for the project totals $468,000, with $248,000 from the Roads to Recovery Program and $220,000 from phase four of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund.
The culvert on Freemantle Road, meanwhile, was damaged in the November 2022 floods.
This project includes the removal and reconstruction of the existing pipe culvert structure, installation of a retaining wall/scour protection system, and reinstating the roadway.
Work is now focused on importing large rocks and placement by machinery and will involve some additional minor concrete structures to assist guidance of stormwater.
The project is expected to be completed in March and the cost is $500,000 through phase four of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.