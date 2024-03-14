Be blown away by striking valley views

6 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
Nestled a mere 15km from the heart of Bathurst, this executive-style family residence, sprawled over 2.89 acres, promises a lifestyle that epitomises luxury, space, and modern elegance with the serenity of the countryside.
The solar automatic gated entry unveils a breathtaking panorama to the south, casting its gaze over a picturesque valley.
Step through the wide front entry, and the sheer expanse of space and luxury unfolds. A generous hall effortlessly connects the bedrooms and bathrooms, leading you to the open-plan kitchen and living areas. With soaring vaulted ceilings and stylish finishes, the space offers an ambiance that exudes pure elegance.
The kitchen, a culinary haven, boasts a large island adorned with 40mm stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, a 900 series gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, and a second wall oven tucked away in the expansive butler's pantry.
Indulge in the seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor living as the open-plan dining and living areas offer double access to two separate undercover alfresco areas. For more intimate gatherings, a separate media room/formal lounge beckons, featuring plush carpet, a tiled feature wall, and a wood fire for those cozy winter nights.
Luxury extends into the master suite, a sanctuary of style and comfort with ample storage, a private dressing room, and a chic ensuite. Five additional bedrooms, each bathed in light and equipped with built-in wardrobes, are thoughtfully situated throughout the home.
Designed for modern family living, this property features two full three-way family bathrooms, a surprisingly spacious laundry, and a double automatic lock-up garage. Ducted and zoned reverse cycle heating and cooling ensure year-round comfort, adding to the allure of this editorial-worthy abode.
Step outside, and you're greeted by two undercover alfresco areas offering stunning valley views, complemented by a private cabana for those leisurely moments of entertainment. The property's thoughtful touches include a 170,000-litre rainwater tank and a bio-septic system, with ample space for additional shedding and a designated spot for an in-ground pool, opening doors to endless possibilities for outdoor living and recreation.
This property is not just a home; it's a lifestyle. Perfect for families seeking both space and sophistication, this modern masterpiece is a rare gem in the market.
