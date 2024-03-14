Faces at the 2024 Bathurst Arms Fair: Did we take your photo?

THE 2024 Bathurst Arms Fair attracted huge crowds through the doors of the Bathurst Showground pavilions.
Held over March 9 and 10, the annual fair showcases a range of new and used modern, vintage and antique firearms, accessories and militaria.
Bathurst Arms Fair coordinator Ross Wood said he couldn't have been happier with the event as a whole.
With keeping the interest in antique firearms alive being Mr Ross's main priority, seeing so many younger people attend was a big win.
"I've been in this for 45 years, so a lot of the people are basically old friends," he said.
"But the challenge for us is to move it into the future and drag the youth behind us to keep up the interest, because most of it is preserving Australian history."
A Western Advocate representative attended the fair and captured some of the smiling faces checking out the amazing range of items on offer.
