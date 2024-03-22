'Doesn't worry me one bit': Mary's taking 100th birthday milestone in her stride

KELSO resident Mary Wells isn't making a song and dance about turning 100 later this month.
"It doesn't worry me one bit," she told the Advocate in the lead-up to the milestone.
"I keep saying that it can't be possible; 100 is a big number."
Born in Bankstown, raised on Sydney's Upper North Shore and a nurse for many years, Mrs Wells still lives independently these days in a units complex, cooks for herself and makes sure her diet includes plenty of fish.
"Brain food," she said.
She also has a number of anecdotes collected over a busy, active life - such as the time she shared a spinning cup with a man who required security protection.
At Sydney's Luna Park with a friend one evening as a young woman, Mrs Wells said the two of them lined up for one of the rides but found they had trouble getting on.
"We were held back by these Provo Police [Australian Army Provost Corps], they were called," she said.
"They said, no, you can't go on.
"There were three officers on the spinning wheel and they stayed there for about three runs and we were all still waiting to go on.
"And in the end, my friend and I decided that we wouldn't wait any longer. We ducked under the chain and jumped on when it stopped.
"The Provo Police said, no, come on, off. And the officers turned around and said, no, leave them there. We were in dress uniform and they were in their naval uniforms.
"Anyway, we stayed on with them for three rounds and each time we got spun off and we'd climb back on, the five of us, climb back on again.
"And after they left, I said to the police, who were they?"
It turned out, she said, that one of them was Prince Philip.
Mrs Wells was born in 1924 and grew up at Sydney's Wahroonga on three acres as the eldest girl of 12 children.
Her working life started in her teens when she was the nanny to the McDowell family, who had a department store in Sydney.
"War broke out," Mrs Wells said, "and my father was appointed area officer for Dubbo to go and recruit young troops.
"So I went up to have a holiday with him after I left the McDowells and the next thing I know, I came back and I was in the army medical services."
Her father told her she would have to work in the factories and make guns or parachutes or join one of the services, Mrs Wells said, "so I joined the Australian Army Medical Women's Service - AAMWS".
"I did some training at Ingleburn camp and then I was allocated to 113th AGH [Australian General Hospital], which is Concord Hospital today," she said.
"I served three years there in the army, AAMWS, and then two years with the repatriation straight after.
"I was discharged one day from the army and worked the next day for the veterans' affairs."
She remembers the day the World War Two prisoners of war returned to Sydney.
"They came in big double-decker buses to Concord Hospital to be discharged; ambulances, buses, whatever they could carry."
They were skin and bone, she said.
"Some, it took months to repair their wounds.
"And some of those doctors down there were so clever. Honestly, they were.
"The way they put new faces on the fellows who were badly burnt, it was just amazing. Absolutely amazing.
"That was real nursing. You saw it in the raw there. You really did.
"I was only a lowly nurse then; the sisters did all the hard yakka. But we were there to assist them."
On a holiday to the Moree area with a friend, Mrs Wells met the man she would go on to marry.
"The day after we arrived, we [Mrs Wells and her friend] were dressed to the nines with the latest fashions," she said.
"Being discharged from the army, we bought the best of everything we could get available to us. We had the new fashion look and we dressed up and went to the races.
"And, blow me down, when we got there, we stood out like a pair of sore toes. They were all dressed in jodhpurs and boots.
"It was 60 mile the other side of Moree - real country.
"Dear, dear, dear, I'll never forget that day."
Her future husband, Athol McRae (Mac) Wells, was one of two young men sitting behind Mrs Wells and her friend at the races that day.
A returned serviceman, he was not long back in Australia after having been in New Guinea.
They were later married at Wahroonga.
Mrs Wells said she was out of the workforce for 20 years as she raised a family of three boys and one girl and "then I applied here to Bathurst Hospital to return to work".
"Most of my time was night duty in maternity," she said. "I worked there for years. Night shift.
"Then when I left the system, as I called it, when I got too old for the system, I took on private nursing in town here.
"I had quite a few clients around the town that I went to daily and looked after them.
"One I had for eight years. I went to her every day for eight years.
"Her daughter lives in Sydney at the moment. She still tries to look after me because they appreciate that I looked after their mother so well."
Mrs Wells finished working at 88 and lost her husband in 2016 when he was 94.
A celebration will be held in the community hall at Mrs Wells' units complex to mark her milestone birthday.
The almost-centenarian said she can't take all the credit for her long life, though she has made some sensible choices.
"I'm not a drinker, I'm not a smoker and my daughter will tell you I live on fruit and vegetables," she said.
"But I'm not the one that takes all the credit.
"You've got to think about your doctors on the way up. They look after your blood pressure. I've had knee replacements, I've had fractured hips and I've had pins and plates everywhere.
"They are credited to helping you get along.
"I have one doctor at the moment, she's a lovely girl and she looks after me well. She treats me as though I was her best friend. And I like that."
Mrs Wells is proud that she is part of a family of veterans.
"My father, my three brothers and myself served in the Second World War - five in the one family.
"And my father served in Gallipoli, too, in the First World War.
"They called him up straight away because of his experience.
"He was a reserved officer."
She is also proud of her 11 grandchildren - who she describes as "wonderful achievers" and who include Dr Cameron Korb-Wells, a staff specialist geriatrician at Concord and the medical director for the National Centre for Veteran's Healthcare - and seven great-grandchildren.
"I've led a good life and I'm very grateful for it," she said.
