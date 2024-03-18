Man unleashes his 'demons' onto woman in 'despicable' tirade

A MAN with "demons" for emotions has been told to fix his problems after he unleashed his "despicable" behaviour onto a woman.
Logan Freebody, 21, of Ross Place, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 11, 2024 to one count of intimidation.
Court documents state about 7.30am on December 7, 2023 the victim heard Freebody yelling inside a bathroom at a home in Bathurst.
The woman was sitting at a table near the kitchen when Freebody took two glasses out of a cupboard and slammed them down.
He then took something from the cupboard and threw it at the victim, only just missing her.
The victim, who had recorded the incident on her phone, called triple-zero.
The court heard police went to the home about five minutes later and spoke with the victim, given Freebody had already left the home.
But, he was arrested about 11.15am that morning and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Freebody said he was annoyed at the victim because she had put his tools in a cupboard.
Freebody cried and placed his head in his hands as video footage of the incident, filmed by the victim, was played to the court as part of his sentencing.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham explained Freebody's "despicable" actions came from a place of anger and was affected by his state of mind at the time.
Freebody's "traumatic upbringing" was also mentioned, which Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said had "obviously" impacted how he interacts with others.
Ms Ellis said while Freebody had difficulty viewing the footage from the incident, she doesn't want him to forget "because you acted, in your words, 'despicably'".
After questioning whether Freebody should serve a term of jail - either full time or community based - Ms Ellis decided against, placing him on a two-year community correction order.
"You need to accept wherever you go, your demons of emotions go. You must address them," Ms Ellis said.
As part of the sentence, Freebody must do 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.