Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bat Night: Sink your fangs into the upcoming flying-fox info session

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 13 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHERE did they come from? Where will they go? What's up with the bats? Well, find out at an upcoming show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.