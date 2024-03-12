'I wanted it to be relatable': Brooke's book brings out big emotions

From the picturesque rolling mountains of rural Portland to an accomplished author, illustrator and educational therapist, it has been quite a journey for Brooke McFadden.
Ms McFadden grew up on a farm in the region before moving to Bathurst to complete her studies, start her business 'Miss McFadden Educational Therapy' and write her children's book 'Baby Gnowch.'
Baby Gnowch is a story of a girl named Angie, who learns to take back control of her big emotions and overcome obstacles.
According to Ms McFadden, the story is based on her niece who was having meltdowns as a result of her big emotions.
"She turned into something else. You would think this little creature popped out of her, and she would misbehave," Ms McFadden said.
Ms McFadden mused that her family would call her Niece 'Baby Hulk,' which led to her conceptualising the Baby Gnowch character.
"I thought, "why don't we make a little creature?" It could be a baby Gnowch," she said.
"I've been doing my reading programs, and Gnowch is spelt in an irregular way. So it doesn't follow all the rules."
"It's got the G and N that you see together very rarely, but still makes a 'N' sound. O W in the middle of a single syllable word is very, very unusual. And then it just sounded cool with the CH on the end."
The idea of being an Author and Illustrator came to Ms McFadden while she was a Kindergarten teacher due to reading a number of children's books.
"You read so many children's stories when you're a kindergarten teacher, and you witness so many funny little things that happen in the classroom," She said.
"You keep thinking, "Oh, I could make that a book. I could do that." And you never do it because you never have time.
"I started to write things down. And these rhymes would just come into my head."
The need to write the rhymes down as she thought of them became "Obsessive," according to Ms McFadden.
"I really enjoyed the process, and I thought, what else can I put into it to make a story for children that is relatable," She said.
"Every child and every parent knows what it's like to have some a little person have an outburst. But then I've made the story about how can we help that little Gnowch."
Ms McFadden said The Little Gnowch encourages children to honour their feelings, but to deal with them in an assertive way.
There has been no time for rest for Miss McFadden, who has just opened her educational therapy on top of releasing her book.
Miss McFadden's Educational Therapy is opening in Bathurst on April 14, and allocations for Initial Consultations and lessons have already been exhausted.
The business focuses on children and Adults who are experiencing issues with learning to read, write and spell.
"It's been a lot of hard work. I'm really excited to get started," Ms McFadden said.
Ms McFadden is currently working on another two books she hopes to release in the near future.
"I've got another one that I'd like to get out in June," She said.
The third one, It's bit more complex. The pictures, I want it to reflect a little bit more of a story. So that's taking a little bit longer."
