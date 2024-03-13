Rosier leads charge for Bathurst club at state championships

BYRON Rosier's silver medal was a highlight among a sea of strong performances from the Bathurst contingent at the recent 2024 Athletics NSW Junior Championships.
Rosier finished runner-up in the under 14s high jump while teammates Will Curtin, Miller Rivett, Thalia Ruming and Kobe Borgstahl all had reasons to be proud of their efforts at Sydney Olympic Park.
Curtin was the other standout performer from the group, securing a place in the NSW team for nationals thanks to personal bests in the 400 metres and 800m.
Rivett finished top 10 in the under 20s men's 3,000m while Ruming was seventh in the under 20s women's discus.
Borgstahl narrowly missed out on national qualification in the under 17s men's 200m after running a big personal best time of 23.06.
Rosier had already qualified for nationals prior to the event, along with Ruming (discus) and Savannah Auvaa (discus, shot put, javelin), but now Curtin joins that group.
The quartet will take on the Athletics Australia National Championships in Adelaide between April 11 to 19.
Rosier got off to a shaky start in his high jump at the state champs, knocking down the bar at 1.40m.
However, he went on to clear it on his second attempt before going over 1.45m and 1.50m on his first attempts at each height.
That quick clear at the 1.50m level would prove to be the tiebreaker in his favour for the silver medal.
Even though he came up just shy of his personal best and a gold medal it was a performance that showed exactly why Rosier had already secured his ticket to nationals.
Rosier said it was nice to go to the championships knowing his path to the next stage was locked in.
"I was hoping for a medal but I didn't really mind what the result was," Rosier said.
"I just want to go for a PB in my events and just do the best that I can. I got 1.5 metres, which isn't my best, but it was enough for the silver and I was really happy with it.
"Coming into it I already knew that I'd qualified for nationals so it was just about trying to get a medal and a PB."
Rosier said it's been great to make big improvements with his high jump in just a matter of months.
"There's been a big improvement from the start of the year to now," he said.
"I've gone from trying to get over 1.5-ish to getting consistently above that and up to 1.6, which is great."
In just under two weeks' time the Bathurst team will take on the NSW Little Athletics State Championships on March 23 and 24.
Rosier will have a busy program at the Sydney event.
"I'll be doing triple jump, long jump, high jump and javelin at that one," Rosier said.
"Knowing that I've already done well at other competitions means it will just be a bit of fun, so I'll go for PBs again and hopefully some medals."
Bathurst's Aaron Houston (men's 800m T20) and Kane Simmons (men's javelin) are still on the hunt for national qualification during the upcoming NSW Open and Youth Championships from March 14 to 17.
