This is why the Run To Paradise co-songwriter associates Bathurst with a burger

WHEN Choirboys frontman Mark Gable thinks of Bathurst, he thinks of a burger.
The singer and Run To Paradise co-songwriter is preparing for a tour that will kick off at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre early next month before roaming all over the state and then moving on to Victoria.
"Our first real show was out in Orange with the Ted Mulry Gang in 1981 and we had to drive through Bathurst to get to Orange," Gable said when asked if he had any memories of the region.
"I remember we stopped for a hamburger in Bathurst and it was very yummy!"
The new show is described as part-story, part-song, chronicling "some of the wildest, most risque, outrageous and downright hilarious stories of Australian rock".
Asked if there is anything he'd like to see or do while he is in Bathurst, Gable said he'll be looking skyward.
"I am hoping to get my drone up and get some morning shots of the area. I am a mad amateur photographer."
And he is a Bathurst 1000-watcher?
"Back in the day - the 70s - I used to watch it, and a tour manager even drove me around Mount Panorama in a Tarago," he said.
"I never watch it now, but I don't watch any TV at all."
Choirboys: Run To Paradise (The Stories Of Australian Rock And Roll) will play at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Saturday, April 6.
YOU never know what a visiting author, musician or singer might say when they are asked if they have a memory of - or association with - Bathurst or the region:
Singer-songwriter Adam Eckersley: "I lived in Bathurst from 1985 to 1987 and it was the first time I saw snow. My dad was coming home from a rehearsal for a theatre show at 11pm and pulled me and my two brothers out of bed and we threw snow at each other at midnight."
Country music star Jason Owen: "Growing up in the Central West, I've been lucky enough to spend a lot of time in Bathurst playing sport as a kid and also shooting clay targets at Mount Panorama. Bathurst has one of the best clay target clubs with the most incredible views."
The Waifs' guitarist and vocalist Josh Cunningham (ahead of a gig at BMEC in August 2023): "On the Beautiful You tour a few years back, we were having a wonderful show at the Bathurst Entertainment Centre - apart from some intermittent technical glitches that had punctuated the night. A couple of songs from the end of the set, the PA system stopped working altogether, so we all unplugged and came to the front of the stage - as close as we could be to the crowd - and finished the set out completely acoustic with our drummer Dave tapping his brushes on the upright bass."
Guitar legend Ian Moss (ahead of a 2018 gig at BMEC): "I have fond memories of the early days with Cold Chisel, including playing on a stage set up inside the Mount Panorama racetrack. I have done the hot lap a few times at Mount Panorama. I have also played, with Cold Chisel, at Bathurst jail."
