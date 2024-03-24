Council assures that it's still lobbying for centre of excellence as MP applies pressure

BATHURST Regional Council says it continues to lobby for the city to be home to a proposed greyhound racing centre of excellence even as it looks like Orange has the strong lead in the race for the development.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, meanwhile, wants council to show more urgency when it comes to the centre of excellence, saying "every day that goes by" is a day where Bathurst is "losing the opportunity" to get it.
He has also called on council to buy the disused Kennerson Park track in the south of the city and give it a new sporting life.
Orange and Bathurst have been fighting for the facility ever since Kennerson Park was destroyed by flooding in November 2022.
Orange's Central Western Daily reported last year that Orange City Council had agreed to sell land to the NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA), while GBOTA CEO Daniel Weizman mentioned a future "Orange-Central West Centre of Excellence" in a press release in February.
Still, Mr Toole believes there remains an opportunity for Bathurst to secure the development.
"We know that Orange has been the front-runner, but that's because the council has been proactive in actually working with the industry and working with GBOTA, to actually show them a suitable site that could house a centre of excellence and racing track," Mr Toole said.
"It's gone very quiet here in Bathurst. We haven't heard about any new offers. There's been limited discussions that have gone on since the meetings that took place last year.
"This is an industry that potentially could be lost out of the city.
"You're talking about $20 million that's invested back into the economy every year, which could go elsewhere. I think that would be a real shame to lose it."
GREYHOUND Racing NSW (GRNSW) and GBOTA visited Bathurst in November last year.
Council told the Western Advocate that discussions are continuing with GRNSW, the "decision making body in regard to the Centre of Excellence".
During last year's visit, GRNSW and GBOTA surveyed a parcel of land at Mount Panorama which had been earmarked as a potential site for the polarising go-kart track.
At the time, GRNSW and GBOTA said that a centre of excellence and go-kart track could fit, while Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said at the time that only one would fit.
Mr Toole is of the opinion that both a centre of excellence and a go-kart track would fit.
"They actually indicated at the time that if they were able to purchase the land from Bathurst Regional Council, that they would be very keen to look at proceeding with the facility here in the local area," he said.
"We've heard nothing publicly since that meeting took place.
"Some people have indicated there isn't enough room for a go-kart track and a greyhound track, however, Greyhound Racing NSW has indicated there is enough suitable land for both."
Council's director of environmental, planning and building services, Neil Southorn, said it is possible that both could fit.
"Precise dimensions of each project are yet to be finalised but it remains possible that both facilities can be located on the land, particularly (and logically) if there is sharing of access, parking, certain amenities and the like," he said.
Mr Toole questioned if council was actually keen to host the centre of excellence in Bathurst.
"It's a matter of whether or not the appetite is there from the council to actually sell it," he said.
"When you look at months down the track, you've got to wonder whether or not they've actually decided that they're not staying here in town."
Mr Southorn rejected Mr Toole's claims, saying lobbying with GRNSW remains ongoing.
"Council continues to hold discussions with GRNSW, and lobby for Bathurst as the home of the proposed greyhound racing Centre of Excellence," he said.
"GRNSW is aware of council's position."
GREYHOUND racing ceased in Bathurst back in November 2022 after flooding destroyed the city's racetrack at Kennerson Park.
The track was owned by GBOTA and there was no interest in reinvesting in the facility due to the future risk of flooding.
Mr Toole believes council should look into purchasing the land from GBOTA to give it a new life.
"Council should be talking with GBOTA about the opportunity to acquire that land, which could be used as another sporting field here in the local area," he said.
"We've got a lot of sporting clubs here in the local community that are currently looking for more land or for a home ground.
"[Kennerson Park] has the size and availability of land in that locality to be able to host a sporting code here in the local community."
Council said there had been "some discussions" with GBOTA in regards to Kennerson Park, but Mr Southorn said council is not keen on acquiring it.
"Kennerson Park in its present state is a major liability that council is not keen to acquire, and its development as an active sport facility, on flood prone land, is not part of council's strategic approach to sport development," he said.
"It would require significant investment for it to become a useable sporting field, which is some distance from other sporting hubs."
