Mediation expert will be guest at gathering of HR professionals

WITHIN rural and regional NSW, opportunities to network with fellow HR professionals on a regular basis can sometimes be few and far between.
The AHRI (Australian HR Institute) Central West Network has proven vital in connecting people-centred professionals, both in-person and virtually.
With more than 180 professionals connected online, the AHRI Central West Committee continues to provide both professional development and networking opportunities for local AHRI members and their guests, spanning a geographical footprint including Parkes, Orange, Bathurst, Mudgee, Lithgow, Cowra and surrounds.
The digital transformation and pivot within recent years, along with the increase in regional migration across NSW, has presented more opportunities for attendees to connect, collaborate, share ideas and experience - opportunities enabled and driven via platforms such as the AHRI Central West Network.
The group meets quarterly.
The next meeting will be on March 13 at TAFE in Bathurst where Melissa Matthews from Matthews Mediation will be speaking.
Ms Matthews has significant experience in mediation and dispute resolution, both with families and in the workplace.
She completed a Masters of Laws specialising in Dispute Resolution and has a key focus on ensuring participants come to mediation knowing what to expect, with all the information they need to be in a position to make the best use of their time and are empowered to make decisions so they can move on with their life sooner.
If you are within the Central Western NSW area, have an interest in all things people management, leadership or HR, perhaps are considering a regional relocation or even a visit, the Central West AHRI Committee would love to have you join our network - you can find us on Linked In under AHRI Central West HR Networking Group.
