Two MVAs in less than 12 hours results in one person taken to hospital

TWO motor vehicle accidents in less than 12 hours in Bathurst have resulted in one person being taken to hospital.
Just before 9am on Wednesday, March 13, multiple crews responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident (MVA) on the corner of William and Lambert streets.
It resulted in a female in her 40s, the driver of one of the vehicles, sustaining minor injuries, while the driver of the other car - a man in his 40s - was assessed for injuries.
Neither were taken to hospital.
There were also three other patients - a male and female child, as well as a male teenager - however they were all uninjured and didn't require hospitalisation.
Ambulances were also called to Brock's Skyline at Mount Panorama around 10.30pm on Tuesday, March 12, responding to reports of a two-car MVA.
One patient was injured, complaining of neck injuries, and was transported to Bathurst Base Hospital.
