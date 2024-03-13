Plumbers get the job done in convincing fashion

Team Plumbers captain John 'Slugger' Bullock believes his side of Bailey Honeyman, Brian Dwyer, Sarah Tree and Stacey Markwick has what it takes to win this year's Tablelands Builders summer competition.
He slams the critics as incompetent judges after their blistering performance in bringing down Team Brickies 10 sets to two at the Eglinton Complex last Saturday.
"The critics know nothing about tennis," Bullock said.
The Plumbers have soared their way to second on the ladder and are looking grand final material come April 20.
The star players in this match were 'Slugger' Bullock and Bailey Honeyman who between them won all of their four sets 6 -2, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 and 6-1 respectively.
Plumbers' Brian Dwyer looked sharp and totally focused as his solid ground strokes proved troublesome for his opponents to handle in his 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 sets wins.
Sarah Tree and Stacey Markwick continued their consistency as both players won three sets in convincing fashion.
The second match saw Team Builders of Garth Hindmarch, Curtis James Booth, Harry Dang, Paul Toole and Caitlin Spears defeat Team Carpenters eight sets to four.
The star players in this match were Spears and Toole.
Spears was in cruise control winning her four sets in brilliant fashion 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.
Toole had his opponents in panic mode as his crafty style of tennis and consistency worked wonders in his 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 sets wins.
Well folks another great round of tennis at the Eglinton Complex. Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.