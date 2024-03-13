Players get valuable practice in ahead of pennants season

By the Bowling Shark
There is a lot of buzz about the club this week with the Pennants season just about to kick into gear. Last weekend saw the 7's play against each other and this weekend sees the 3's playoff against the 5's to get into the groove of all things Pennants. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday March 5
Rink nine: Terry Chifley, Graham Scott and Max Elms had a handy lead by the 4th (5-0) against Robert Raithby, John Bosson and Ron McGarry. From there Team McGarry took charge to be 12-5 in front by the 10th and looked to be in the box seat, but Team Elms snatched the win on the last end winning 19-18.
Rink ten: Bryce Peard, Kevin Dwyer and Noel Witney only saw the lead for one end on the 7th (6-5) against Tony Smith, John Mackey and Peter Drew. Team Drew didn't hold back and went on with the match to win 22-12.
Rink eleven: Rod Bottom, John Toole and Tim Pickstone thought they had the game in the bag against Jake Shurmer, Dick Graham and Brian Hope. Team Pickstone allowed Team Hope to get close to the lead on the 9 th (9-8) and from there took charge and won the match 23-16.
Rink twelve: Allan Clark, Gary Cameron and Paul Galvin were in the box seat being 14-3 in front after 9 ends of play against Geoff Thorne, Jim Clark and Peter Zylstra. Team Galvin (or Gallen as it is written on the card) went on to cruise to victory 30-12.
Rink thirteen: Bob Charlton, Ron Hogan and Greg Hallett was level after 5 ends (3 all) against Kevin Arrow, Peter Phegan and Russ MacPherson. Team Hallett was leading 17-8 by the 17th and looked set for a big win but allowed Team Macpherson into the match who just fell short 17-16.
Rink fourteen: Terry Clark, Kevin Miller and Mick Foxall was 4 all after 7 ends of play against Bill Dawson, Jim Browning and Mick Sewell. The teams came together again on the 10th (6 all), 12th (8 all), 14th (9 all), and again on the 18th (12 all). Team Foxall sneaked home with the win 18-12.
Saturday March 9
Rink two - Major / Minors Semi Final: Glen Carter and Tony Urza failed to start against Dick Graham and Max Elms who showed the way. Team Elms was out to a 15-3 lead by the 13th and increased the lead all the way to win the match 22-9.
The Final for the Major / Minors will be played this Saturday, so please come along and see who wins.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, Ted Parker and Dennis Harvey failed to start against John Toole, Dan Rochfort and Tim Pickstone. Team Harvey tried all they could but Team Pickstone had the answers to win convincingly 31-6.
Rink four: John Bosson, Russ MacPherson and John Hobson was in the same boat against John Mackey, Hugh Brennan and Paul Galvin. Team Galvin was out to a 14-5 lead by the 13th and lead to the end to win the match 24-9.
Rink five: Bill Dawson, Des Sanders and Trevor Sharpham put the pain button on against the opposition of Peter Hope, Greg Hallett and Mick McDonald. Team Sharpham had control from the start to the end to win the match 24-16.
Rink six: Winton Sanders, Ron Hollebone and Terry James was down 0-13 by the 5th against Terry Clark, Peter Drew and Noel Witney. Things didn't get any better for Team James who struggled for the points to go down 34-8.
Rink seven: Geoff Thorne, Peter Zylstra and Mick Foxall was 13 all after 14 ends of play against Jeff Adams, Ron McGarry and Paul Francis. Team Foxall was never far away from the lead, however fell short to go down 22-17.
This wraps up the week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.