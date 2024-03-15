Lights, camera ... movie programs on display at Bathurst Library

BATHURST'S movie man Noel Cowan is getting ready for his latest exhibition of souvenir movie programs.
Mr Cowan - who featured on ABC presenter Simon Marnie's radio program 18 months ago - will have a large number of original movie program covers from movie musicals over six decades on display at Bathurst Library over two days.
They are from the golden years of Hollywood to the disco era and include The Jazz Singer (1927), which was the first talking movie, Moulin Rouge (1934), Hollywood Canteen (1944), South Pacific (1958), A Hard Day's Night (1964), Saturday Night Fever (1977), which was the movie which helped popularise the disco craze, and Grease (1978).
Mr Cowan said the programs were only printed for major movies and were on sale at theatres (called cinemas today) during each film's first release city season in Australia.
The programs will be on display at Bathurst Library on Friday, March 22 (10am-6pm) and Saturday, March 23 (10am-2.30pm) as part of the NSW Seniors' Festival.
Members of the public will be able to view the covers (many of which have striking visuals), but not handle them.
They have never before been on public display in Australia.
