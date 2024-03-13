Homes on farming land are fine, so why not solar panels? | Letter

I HAVE observed a photograph of a new home on land on the outskirts of Bathurst.
This land seems to be prime agricultural land, but the developers seem happy to build homes on this farming land.
At the same time, solar farms are not being approved because objectors claim the loss of so-called prime agricultural land.
Solar farms and farming can go hand in hand, but once houses are built, the farming land is lost forever.
