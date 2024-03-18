'Really looking up for us': Funding boost the latest good news for well-known centre

A MORE than $1.4 million increase in funding will make the world of difference to the Central West Women's Health Centre at Kelso, its manager says.
Add in the fact the centre is now comfortably settled in a new long-term home in Lee Street and "things are really looking up for us", Karen Boyde says.
"We've got long-term tenancy, we've got adequate funding and we have a fantastic team of 10 highly qualified, experienced women who are here to support the Bathurst and broader Central West communities," she said.
The NSW Government says a funding increase of $34.3 million, announced in the 2023-24 state budget, has been allocated to 19 women's health centres, including $1.417 million for the centre at Kelso.
"We're a small, not-for-profit organisation with charity status," Ms Boyde said.
"When I look back through the records, we were established in 1986 here in Bathurst and there were a group of really strong advocates for women who fought really hard to get the initial funding.
"And that's some 38 years ago.
"Apart from indexation, funding has not been increased for 38 years."
Ms Boyde said the background to this funding increase was that the NSW Government provided Women's Health NSW - the peak body for the various independent women's health centres in NSW - with funding "to do a complete business case for the organisation".
"They were able to get really skilled consultants to work with each sector to work out exactly what they were delivering and exactly what it costs to deliver those services," she said.
"And it was way beyond what we were currently getting."
The Central West Women's Health Centre, Ms Boyde said, has survived "on the smell of an oily rag".
"I've been in the role here for almost five years and, during that time, I'm constantly grant-writing and seeking other opportunities for funding to keep the organisation afloat," she said.
"And while we've been successful in doing that, it doesn't keep the lights on and actually puts more pressure on the staff because then you've got to deliver all of these extra programs."
The new money will mean "adequate and sustainable funding to deliver what we're currently delivering", Ms Boyde said, "so we won't have to go cap in hand to the government, [and] other philanthropic organisations to seek funding".
"We'll have adequate funding to continue this service into the future.
"And these services are unique services, but they are vital services for women.
"A large proportion of the women who attend here are living with or have experienced domestic and family violence or sexual assault.
"We provide child and adolescent trauma counselling and many of these children are in situations where our job is to prevent them from entering out-of-home care."
When the Central West Women's Health Centre moved to Lee Street in Kelso in early 2023, it was the organisation's third location in just two years, coming after a shift from its long-term home in William Street and then a short-term stay in Kelso's Boyd Street.
"We were very fortunate that Bathurst Regional Council saw this building," Ms Boyde said of the Lee Street premises.
"It's almost purpose-built for us because it was a childcare facility.
"So it's child-proof: it's just perfect for a women's health centre."
THOUGH the centre's future is now settled, Ms Boyde said there had been some difficult periods in recent years.
"There was a time where staff were saying to us, are our jobs secure? Are we going to fold?
"As a manager, it was very difficult to keep up the positivity.
"And I could say, look, it will be okay. I knew that this [extra funding] was happening in the background, but there was no guarantee.
"But I was able to assure the staff that we would get through this.
"And fortunately, they are a dedicated bunch of women.
"They stuck with us and stuck with the organisation.
"And the board, for the last three years, has been very, very stable.
"We've got an accountant, lawyer, academic, women from mental health services, local business-women who have a passion for providing support and supporting an organisation such as ours."
LABOR'S Stephen Lawrence, the "duty MLC" for Bathurst, said the Women's Health Centre Program provides face-to-face support to an average of 50,000 women across NSW each year.
"And I'm so pleased more women in the Bathurst community are set to benefit from this important budget boost," he said.
"This $1,417,000 to Central West Women's Health Centre, Kelso by the NSW Government will mean women in Bathurst will have greater access to these vital services."
