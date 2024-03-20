Book a private tour of our new fully accessible property | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Glenray's latest project, a new accessible Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) home located in the Bathurst CBD, is progressing quickly and is due for completion at the end of April 2024.
This home provides a new level of freedom and comfort in accessible housing, for up to four people living with disability.
This exceptional home, built to NDIS SDA design standard, boasts features in line with the highest fully accessible standards, including a seamless, step-free accessway from the front boundary to the entry doorway, widened doorways, adaptable kitchen benches, inclusive bathrooms, and provisions for a hoist.
"The need for accessible, purpose-built homes in regional areas is continuing to increase, and we aim to provide secure, supportive homes that empower people to live the life they choose," Glenray general manager Kath Graham said.
Glenray is now inviting expressions of interest for participants interested in living in the new fully accessible property.
People wishing to book a private tour of our "Brilliant Street" home are asked to please contact the intake team via email: info@glenray.com.au.
SDA housing refers to a range of accommodation options specifically built to cater to the unique needs of individuals with very high support needs.
This accommodation is designed to be accessible and adaptable, providing the necessary support and facilities to enhance the independence and quality of life for participants with disabilities.
Glenray, a local not-for-profit organisation, has been committed to investing in and providing secure, trusted disability accommodation for over 65 years and continues to provide new opportunities for people living with disability in the community to live the life they choose.
For updates on the new home, check out www.glenray.com.au.
