Not long now: Glenray's big Brilliant Street build is almost done

A MAJOR building project in Brilliant Street is close to complete.
Disability support organisation Glenray bought a CBD fringe property near George Park about two years ago and says the home's transformation into disability accommodation is "progressing quickly" and should all be done by the end of April 2024.
It will be the first accommodation offered by the organisation outside of Glenray Village at Kelso.
Aerial shots provided by Glenray show the extent of the work that has been going on behind the house's facade and chimney.
Glenray general manager Kath Graham told the Advocate last year that the organisation bought a property in town "because we're all for people's choice and control".
"Not everybody wants to live in a village setting and those who want to live in a town or community setting, they've got this option to do that as well."
The project started in mid-September 2023.
Chandolin Construction's Peco Dimitrievski told the Advocate last year that the aim was to recycle everything from the house.
"We've been asked by people walking past about the front windows and they are getting rebuilt from existing timber from the house," he said.
"Anything that can't be used for the job goes to The Junktion for somebody who needs it."
Glenray says the Brilliant Street house, built to National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) design standard, will be available for up to four people.
It will include a step-free accessway from the front boundary to the entry doorway, widened doorways, adaptable kitchen benches, inclusive bathrooms and provisions for a hoist.
Glenray says it is inviting expressions of interest from those interested in living in the property.
Those wishing to book a private tour of the house are asked to email info@glenray.com.au.
