'This is a big statement': Anderson believes Rams can achieve glory

WESTERN Rams find themselves just one win away from NSW Women's Country Championships glory, and if there's one player who has the potential to have the biggest say in the outcome it's Tiana Anderson.
The Lithgow native and Panorama Platypi star has been a dynamic piece of the Rams attack at fullback, and wants to help lift the Western side to one more win in this Saturday's grand final at Woy Woy against the North Coast Bulldogs.
Anderson can't speak highly enough about what wearing the Rams jersey means to her.
"I honestly can't believe it. It's all I have been thinking about since I found out I was picked in the team," she said.
"It is such an honour to wear the Rams jersey alongside the likes of Rebecca Smyth, Danielle Plummer and Cheynoah Amone and to also get the opportunity to be there with the Rams Lisa Fiaola Cup girls is such a big achievement in itself no matter the results on the weekend.
"I believe this is a big statement for the women in the western region area and goes to show how much talent we have out this way and is a great opportunity for us girls to promote and grow the game in the western area.
"I couldn't ask for a better bunch of girls to play with. It has been such a supportive environment on the field and off. We all have the same goal and mindset when we walk on to the field and it's been an incredible experience."
The Rams got off to a hot start in the competition by thumping the Riverina Bulls 68-6, in which Anderson scored a brace, but they expected a much tougher affair in the next clash with the Monaro Colts.
The Rams came away 20-10 victors, with Anderson coming close to adding another try to her name, only to be stopped by scrambling Colts defence.
Defence was key for the Rams as they held a blistering Colts attack to just two tries.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game and we were going to have to stay in the grind right to the end," Anderson said.
"Monaro has been undefeated for the past few years. They are very well drilled team and they get the opportunity to play league all season, giving them a lot more game time under their belts."
It's not just on the field at training where Anderson has been putting in the extra effort to try and find an edge over their grand final opponents.
"I am definitely an over analyser so I have watched the bulldogs games back multiple times trying to figure out a game plan, but grand final games are different to regular games," she said.
"Everyone is on a different level there is so much extra pressure and excitement and you can't afford to go in with any expectations from the opposition.
"We just have to focus on our own game and what we can do as a team and the rest will come."
This year's grand final Rams side has been pieced together from six different teams but you wouldn't that with the way they've carried themselves over their two matches so far.
Anderson has not only had the chance to play alongside several of her Panorama Platypi teammates during the championships, but has been coached by regular club coach Kev Grimshaw.
She said that Grimshaw knows exactly what it takes to get the Rams side into the right mindset.
"Kev knows exactly how to bring a team together he has so much faith in everyone's individual abilities that we never doubt ourselves," she said.
"He lets us play our own game and trusts that we can all work off each other. We trust his game plan and we trust each other which is why I think we have all gelled so well together as a team."
Anderson has been a big achiever no matter if it's league or union that she's playing.
The fullback has been a key part of the Bathurst Bulldogs' Central West Rugby Union campaign during the winter seasons, and last year was part of the NSW Corellas' Australian Rugby Shield title-winning squad.
Anderson's racked up an amazing list of achievements but doesn't want to stop adding to it any time soon.
"League is definitely my main passion but to have the opportunity in the off season to play union is great," she said.
"I have learned so many new skills that I have been able to bring across to league and it has definitely helped to bring me out of my shell learning a sport that I had never even watched before was very daunting.
"The Bathurst Bulldogs club is fantastic. Everyone is always getting around each other and the coaching staff and girls are so supportive everyone wants you to do well and help you become the best you can be."
Sunday's final at Woy Woy kicks-off from 2.30pm.
