Join the culture club and travel the world through these programs | Tuned In

COMMUNITY broadcasting plays an important role in highlighting the multicultural fabric of Australian society and giving a voice to culturally and linguistically diverse communities.
Ahead of Harmony Week (March 19 to 24), we are celebrating the culturally diverse programs we broadcast on 2MCE.
From 6pm on Thursdays, you can hear Philipiniana with Nenita Lopez-Weekes. Nenita presents a range of music, community news and discussion in Tagalog and English.
It is followed by the Latin American Program, with Marcela and Eduardo Paez, and their new co-host Luis Castro, presented in Spanish.
At 8pm Thursday, you'll hear a range of world music on All The Worlds, presented by Rob Bartoluvich, alternating fortnightly with the Tiki Lounge Remix from the Community Radio Network, showcasing the latest in world music, contemporary jazz and digital beats.
The Tiki Lounge is presented by Seth Gordon, a former staff member at 2MCE.
Each Sunday at 7pm, The Connection, presented by Roger Hargraves, celebrates Celtic culture with a range of traditional music connecting to his Scottish heritage.
Ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting connects people to their ancestry, language and culture and contributes to celebrating the richness of our local communities.
It promotes social inclusion and contributes to media diversity in Australia.
Visit 2mce.org to browse our latest program guide and discover the diversity of our local community.
THERE are a range of languages other than English spoken at home in the Bathurst region, including Arabic, Mandarin, Nepali and Punjabi, according to the 2021 Australian Census.
If you speak a language other than English and are interested in finding out more about getting involved with community broadcasting, please contact the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au
