Let's change our attitude to the outskirts and enjoy the urban fringe benefits | Eco News

EVEN the casual observer can see that housing in Bathurst has expanded a great deal over the past 10 years.
Unfortunately, the design of these new subdivisions has not been ideal and it's going to cost the residents in the medium and long term.
Trees are a great source of shade and they also cool the surrounding air. The small blocks which leave no room for trees and the sea of dark, heat-absorbing roofs means that residents will spend more and more on electricity trying to keep their houses cool and fit for living because of the increased temperatures we will experience from climate change.
However, all is not lost for the residents of newer subdivisions as fitting solar panels to the roof has a number of benefits.
But aren't solar panels dark and won't they also cause the house to heat up?
Unlike a dark tin roof, research has shown that solar panels reduce the amount of heat inside the house.
Solar panels provide direct shading of the roof, which reduces heating in the house.
As the air in the small gap between the panels and roof heats up, it rises, drawing in cooler air which helps to cool the roof.
Solar panels also reflect some of the heat back into the atmosphere, reducing heating of the roof and the internal air in the house.
And, of course, they generate electricity which can be used to run the air-conditioners working hard to cool the house.
While the damage is done and the problems of existing subdivisions are baked in, as a society we need to look at the future design and layout of our housing so that it is fit for purpose in the coming years.
Take a look at the older, established parts of town.
The blocks are larger, there are many trees and plenty of the houses are designed with verandahs, all of which help to keep the house cool.
New subdivisions should incorporate design features such as light coloured roofs, enough space for large trees on both public and private land and increased distance between houses to allow air flow which will prevent air-conditioners from overheating and shutting down.
Research by Western Sydney University has shown that current subdivision design is unfit for a warming climate and we can and must do better if Bathurst is to be a nice place to live.
