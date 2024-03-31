Western Advocate
Woman stripped of driving privileges after testing positive for meth

By Court Reporter
Updated March 31 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 1:00pm
A 40-YEAR-OLD woman - who said it had been ages since she last used drugs, according to police - has been banned from driving after she tested positive for meth while behind the wheel.

