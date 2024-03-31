Woman stripped of driving privileges after testing positive for meth

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman - who said it had been ages since she last used drugs, according to police - has been banned from driving after she tested positive for meth while behind the wheel.
Melissa Jane Thompson, 40, of Eulo Street, Cowra, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 13, 2024 of driving with drugs in her system.
A blue Holden Commodore driven by Thompson was stopped by police on Lloyds Road in South Bathurst at about 2.30pm on October 2, 2023 for mobile testing, police documents before the court said.
Thompson did a drug test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive test for the drug, which was confirmed by forensics, according to police.
Police said Thompson told them it had been ages since she last used.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Thompson aloud in open court and found the matter proved in her absence.
Thompson was fined $1200 and taken off the road for six months.
