Cashman family set to make history at national championships

IT'S a thrill for any family to see one of their kids progressing through to the national championships of their sport and see the rewards for endless hours of training.
However, for the Cashman family they get to experience that joy three times over in 2024.
In a sight rarely seen at the National Age Swimming Championships there will be three Bathurst siblings taking to the pool at the Gold Coast for the upcoming edition this April.
Caleb (16), Brodie (15) and Gemma (13) Cashman have all qualified for the national championships, and are all looking to lower their personal bests in the run towards the Queensland trip on April 6-14.
The talented Kinross Wolaroi Swimming trio get their chance to do that during this weekend's NSW State Open Championships.
They'll be part of a 14-strong Kinross squad testing themselves against open age swimmers.
Caleb not only knows what it takes to reach this level but to also achieve gold at the championships.
He made history for the Bathurst Swim Club two years ago when he took out the under 14s boys 400 metre individual medley gold medal, making him the city's first national age champion on record.
Things didn't go to plan at last year's championships for Caleb as he tried to defend his medley crown, and in his bid to get back to the top in 2024 he's had his share of setbacks.
Caleb missed nearly two months' worth of swimming during the summer season after sustaining two separate toe injuries.
He's keen to not just get himself fighting fit for the Gold Coast but he wants to add to the five swims he's already got lined up at nationals.
"I'm looking at trying to get an extra five. I'm very close to them," he said.
"The couple of chances I've had before to better those I've either been sick or injured but I've been so close. The backstroke I missed by just three milliseconds.
"I've been putting in a lot of training. I've tended to focus on my IMs but it's still been a bit of an all-round thing.
"I got gold at nationals in the 400 IM and last year I made the final of the 200 IM I got DQ'd in the 400, so we'll see how we go this year."
Caleb has so far qualified for the 100m and 200m backstroke, 50m and 200m breaststroke and the 200m individual medley at nationals.
Even at such a young age Brodie has shown himself to be among the most promising breaststroke talent in the country.
At the 2023 nationals he managed to finish inside the top 20 of the 50m breaststroke, and he's determined to match - or better - that effort this time around.
He's hoping to set himself a great platform for nationals with a strong performance at the state open.
"I'd like to hopefully add the 200 IM to my [national] program at open state. I've been getting quite close to that time but just missing it," he said.
"I've still been able to drop quite a bit of time from my other swims.
"Last year I made the B final of the 50m breaststroke and I placed 17th overall in my age group."
Gemma is in very rare company at this weekend's State Open Championships.
In her first year of eligibility she will swim in the 50m breaststroke against open age company, thanks to her qualifying time of 36.90 seconds.
Gemma has both the 50m and 100m breaststroke lined up for nationals but is excited for first face open-age swimmers in Sydney.
"This will be my first year for nationals and it feels great, I just wish that I was able to get a couple more times," she said.
"I've been progressing pretty well this season and I've been setting PBs at most of my carnivals. I think I got my 50m breaststroke time at the end of last year and it was quite a while until I was able to get my next time.
"It's been hard work trying to get them but I've been putting in a lot of training recently. Kinross has been great and really welcoming."
