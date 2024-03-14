Knight puts opponents to the sword in short course stableford event

The short course stableford was held on Saturday, most people would consider a shortened course an easier course, invariably this is not the case as the scores reflected that of a normal competition.
The best of the day was carded by Alex Knight in C grade, his 41 points was two shots clear of James Johnson, Garry Pomeroy had 38 for third as the scratch went to Rocky Evans on 19 points.
Visitor Gary Richards relished the track as shown by his 39 points to claim A grade, his nearest challengers being Bill Casey and Peter Ring who both had 37 points, the scratch went to the handy Reece Hodson.
David Williams and Hayden Foran both returned 39 points in the quest for B grade, eventually Williams got the nod on a countback. Geoff Arrow was a shot away in third while the scratch was claimed by the the feisty Neil Larcombe with 27 points.
A small morning Thursday field intertwined with the Women professionals, and it was Peter 'Parker' Heffernan who fired 38 points to beat Judy Tyson on a countback, Al Hammond was a further shot away in third as the scratch fell into the arms of Phil Campbell (30).
The PM session was all Shane Simmons in A grade, his 42 points held off Steve Mann by a shot, Mark Pinkerton fired 39 points for third and the scratch found Brian Hope after a solid 32 points.
In a tight B grade affair Reg Rivett (37) kept his nose ahead of Robert Pardey and Garry Giddings who both had 36 points. Eighteen points was enough for Chris Hanicar to win the scratch.
Ethan Ivory had a massive 46 points to salute in Sunday's stableford event, Liam Westman (41) and Stuart McGoldrick (40) rounded out the minor placings.
