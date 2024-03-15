Kendall Jenner and Meghan Markle do it, now Bathurst can try it too

THERE'S a number of celebrities who swear by the benefits of sound therapy, and now Bathurst residents can experience the powers of sound.
While Eva Regitz has always been aware of the effects sound can have, it's only been the past 12 months she's shared her talent with the community.
Sound therapy is a complimentary form of therapy used to help people find a state of complete relaxation.
But just as certain sounds, vibrations and frequencies are used to relax people, there's others that can cause the opposite effect.
And being aware of how all sounds impact our daily lives is something Ms Regitz said is very important.
"Different sound frequencies are used for healing different conditions. And different intervals can be used that have a harmonising effect and others unlock energy," she said.
"But our whole world is filled with sound and most of the time we're not aware of them, but they affect us whether we're aware of it or not.
"Using sounds for ceremony and ritual and healing is as old as humankind.
"But modern science also tells us everything in the universe is vibration, from the smallest atom to the largest structure."
When Ms Regitz found sound therapy, she knew she had to share it with as many people as possible.
So in 2023 she started her business Wellsprings Sound Therapy.
"I wanted to marry my love of music with my passion to help people improve their health and well-being," she said.
Ms Regitz - who is based in Lithgow - travels to Bathurst every Friday and Saturday to conduct sound therapy sessions with clients at Macquarie Natural Therapies.
In addition to one-on-one sessions, Ms Regitz also offers group bookings.
She said the sessions can be great for workplace team building, baby shower ideas, girls' days out, and more.
"I find there's really a need for people to have an effective and affordable way to relax, and the sounds really work well for that," Ms Regitz said.
"There's a huge demand now for natural therapies and sound therapy is a modality that is still unfamiliar to most of us, but it's gaining momentum.
"Overseas it's already very well-known and used by people."
Anyone interested in booking a session can contact Ms Regitz through her Wellsprings Sound Therapy website or Facebook page.
