Club members racing for a chance to claim memorial crown

IT would be no lie to say that without Dave Scott and Dave Carroll the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club wouldn't be where it is today, so there's no question as to why the club holds an event in their honour each season.
This Sunday will be the 16th edition of the Dave Carroll-Dave Scott Memorial Race, celebrating the lives of two important members of the Bathurst triathlon community.
One of those who knows best what sort of positive impact both men left on those around them is fellow founding members - and a four-time winner of this race - Richard Hobson.
"This race has always been about just giving triathlon a go, and those two guys were instrumental getting people involved in the sport," Hobson said.
"Dave Scott and I were best friends since primary school and lived next door to each other in Eglinton, and I've known Dave Carroll from a young age as well. We all grew up together.
"Dave Carroll and I both did the same trade, plumbing, and Dave Scott was a builder, and we both worked for him.
"After Dave Carroll died we decided to form a triathlon club to keep fit and get us mates together. It started as something for ourselves but it developed from there, and it eventually became the Wallabies - in honour of Dave Carroll's nickname."
Since the first running of the memorial race, which Hobson took out, the club has continued to grow in numbers and has been a strong contender each year in the Central West Inter Club Triathlon series.
However, it's the increase in younger members that Hobson takes the most pride in.
"It's great seeing the growth in numbers from women and juniors because they're the key," he said.
"Kids in Australia always grow up on the bike, running and swimming. If you can get them started early as triathletes it can easily became their sport.
"I'm so proud seeing what the club has grown into. It makes me pretty chuffed, and all those guys who were there at the beginning of the club always take an interest in it and ask how it's been going."
An injury sustained at the recent Husky Triathlon Festival has ruled out Hobson from trying to win this weekend's next edition of the race but he'll still take interest in seeing how many people get behind this year's event.
"While it might not quite have the numbers of years past, with just a few other things going on, that's okay," he said.
"It's a day about having a crack at it, and hopefully we get a nice day weather-wise. It's just about getting involved and having a go.
"Of course it's always nice to win that trophy, don't get me wrong, it's more about giving it a shot."
Angus Argent-Smith became the youngest ever winner of the memorial last season, which also happened to be his first ever victory in a Bathurst Wallabies race.
Nick North is the other multiple winner of the event, with eight victories, while Nathan Bankovic and Mark Windsor have each won the event once.
This Sunday's race gets underway from 8am.
