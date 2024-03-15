Western Advocate
Corner cleared, man taken to hospital after crash in Bathurst CBD

Updated March 15 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 5:26pm
The scene at the corner of George and Russell streets.
A MAN has been taken by ambulance to Bathurst Hospital after a car and scooter crash on a busy corner of the Bathurst CBD.

