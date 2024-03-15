Corner cleared, man taken to hospital after crash in Bathurst CBD

A MAN has been taken by ambulance to Bathurst Hospital after a car and scooter crash on a busy corner of the Bathurst CBD.
Traffic had been affected after the incident on the corner of George and Russell streets, but police and paramedics have now left the scene.
Earlier, a vehicle had been stopped in the road and the scooter could be seen under the front part of the vehicle.
Just after the incident, the rider of the scooter could be seen on the road a little distance behind the vehicle and was then helped up and led off the road.
NSW Ambulance said a man was assessed at the scene and treated for a potential arm injury before being taken to the hospital.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was conscious, breathing and able to walk around.
The Western Advocate understands the scooter rider was in his 60s.
The incident happened just after 5pm on Friday, March 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.