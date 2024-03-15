Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Former rugby gun slapped with string of new charges in alleged child grooming case

By Staff Reporters
March 16 2024 - 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former NSW Country Rugby player and Bathurst cricketer is set to decide whether he will enter pleas of guilty or not guilty as he faces multiple charges of soliciting child abuse material.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.