Former rugby gun slapped with string of new charges in alleged child grooming case

A former NSW Country Rugby player and Bathurst cricketer is set to decide whether he will enter pleas of guilty or not guilty as he faces multiple charges of soliciting child abuse material.
Jonah Anthony Ruzgas is subject to strict bail conditions after being charged with offences including using a carriage service, such as a phone or computer, to solicit child abuse material.
The 23-year-old has connections to Orange, Bathurst and Parkes.
On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, six additional related charges were laid by the Commonwealth office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Those new charges include using a carriage service, such as a mobile phone or computer to send indecent material to a person under the age of 16.
The prosecution has now filed 24 charges. They include multiple alleged offences of using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity, and aggravated offences of using a carriage service for private sexual material.
However, some of these are expected to be withdrawn or run as back-up charges.
Ruzgas was excused from appearing when the case was mentioned in Orange Local Court on Thursday, March 14.
During that mention federal prosecutor Navin Ravi said the extra sequences of numbers 18 to 24 were "filed late last night".
He said some sequences could be withdrawn.
Mr Ravi was going to certify the charges, which would specify the offences that are to be the subject of proceedings against Ruzgas on Thursday.
"Am I certifying the charges today in the absence of Mr Ruzgas?" he asked.
Ruzgas' solicitor Tayla Regan said the charges could be certified in his absence due to an exemption in the legislation.
However, the charges were not read aloud in court and the case was adjourned until May.
The allegations and prosecution evidence will be put to Ruzgas in an upcoming case conference. From the discussions in that conference he will decide if he should plead guilty or not guilty.
Magistrate David Day adjourned Ruzgas' case to May 9 for a case conference mention.
Due to the alleged victims being aged under 16 Mr Day considered whether a non publication order should be issued. However, after reviewing paperwork relating to the case he decided not to make the order saying there were no identifiable victims.
"His bail is continued," Mr Day said.
"He will need to be here for his case conference mention."
