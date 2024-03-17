Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

An Irish Blessing: Jack Duggans 'feels like you're at home' on Paddy's Day

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 17 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE MUSIC, the atmosphere, the people, and the pints - St. Patrick's Day is "like Christmas for the Irish".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.