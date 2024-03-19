Peace and tranquillity: Panthers transformed into open-minded oasis

NO-MATTER if you were looking for information on the future, clarity in the present, or answers from your past, there was something to be found at Panthers Bathurst recently.
On Sunday, March 17, the upstairs function rooms were transformed into an oasis of healing energy, with the Living Wellness and Psychic Expo.
There were Tarot readers, psychic mediums and aura readers, as well as reiki, crystal and spiritual healers, and an abundance of goodies to help soothe the soul.
There were oracle crads, teas, candles, jewellery, essential oils, crystals, minerals, books and even bath and body works all up for grabs on the day.
And, for the first 50 people through the doors, there were even goody bags filled with special orders and discount codes that could be used on the day.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of attendees. Is there anyone you recognise from the above gallery?
