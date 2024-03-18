A sausage sanga for a good cause? Bathurst High knows how it's done

IS THERE anything that beats a sausage sandwich on a school day?
Not for students at Denison College - Bathurst High Campus.
On Friday, March 15, the Student Representative Council (SRC) organised a Rocky Barbecue to be held at the school during lunch time, all to raise funds for important campus causes.
There were snags and cans of drinks up for grabs - and to buy both only set students back a total of $5.
For this barbecue, it was decided by the SRC that a large portion of the funds would be donated to one particular student - Millicent Gould.
Millicent, who is a member of the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society, was chosen to be a part of an American All Stars Theatre Festival in 2025.
She was chosen out of hundreds of applicants after auditioning at the Junior Theatre Festival in Newcastle in late 2023.
She will be heading to New York next year to attend the event, making her one step closer to achieving her dreams of a career in performing arts.
